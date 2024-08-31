Napo Jabs Mahama Over 24-hour Night Clubbing

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for promising to promote 24-hour nightclubs if they win the December 7 polls.

Napo, on a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, described the NDC’s plan as “weird” and “of no benefit” to the country and its citizens, especially the youth.

He argued that the NDC lacks ideas and does not have the interest and well-being of the people at heart.

Instead of 24-hour nightclubs, Napo promised that the NPP would empower the youth with valuable skills, which would enhance their future.

“The NPP and our Presidential Candidate, Dr. Bawumia, has the interest and welfare of the citizens at heart, so we will empower them with valuable skills and not a 24-hour night club,” he noted.

This is not the first time Napo has criticized the NDC’s policies.

In 2020, he described their handling of the economy as “abysmal”.

The NPP has a track record of prioritizing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which Napo believes can help reduce unemployment and contribute to the development of the economy.

“The NPP believes in skills development, and we will continue to prioritize TVET when Dr. Bawumia becomes president,” Napo said.

He also warned against the temptation of voting for the NDC, whom he accused of introducing policies that collapse businesses and deepen hardship.

“The NDC plunged the country into total darkness, also known as ‘Dumsor’ when they were in government, which collapsed businesses.”

They are still incompetent, and they will return the country to ‘Dumsor’ if they mistakenly get access to power again,” Napo cautioned.

