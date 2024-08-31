NPP Youth Organizer Slams Franklin Cudjoe Over Prez Akufo-Addo Criticizism

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing attack on Franklin Cudjoe, founder of Imani Ghana, over his criticism of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe in a post on his Facebook page said ” Sorry, Sir, you failed monumentally. You promised to put your presidency on the line to fight galamsey. You failed! You wasted almost all the gains from $13bn investment ( the highest Foreign Direct Investment made by any president in the fourth republic) made by your predecessor John Mahama in the oil and energy sectors mostly on vanity projects, got badly exposed by Covid-19, borrowed billions into a debt iceberg forced us into a reckless debt exchange programme by giving us wicked financial haircuts while taxing us into penury”.

He continued “In the process you shackled nearly a million into deeper poverty adding to the highest unemployment rate in the fourth republic. The end result was a jerky highspeed journey to the IMF with deep wounds of a junk economy that had inflation at 54% at a point, dizzying interest rates and a runaway forex rate four times what it was in 2016”.

“I still maintain you should have made one of the few good decisions you made recently earlier- the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam as Finance Minister,” he added.

However, In a strongly-worded statement, Mustapha described Cudjoe’s assertion that Akufo-Addo has “failed monumentally” as “disgusting” and “untruthful”.

“A president who has audaciously implemented Free SHS and completely changed TVET education is a monumental failure?” Mustapha questioned. “Have you seen the transformation in the education sector, the STEM schools, etc?”

He also highlighted the government’s achievements in the healthcare sector, citing the completion of 20 new hospitals, and the ongoing dualization of the Ofankor-Nsawam road.

“An administration that has gone through hard exogenous factors yet still manages to have a stable country? Of course, there are flaws, it’s a human institution, but on the balance of scale, any reasonable person will say this president has failed?” Mustapha argued.

He accused Cudjoe of being a “mercenary” and doing a “mercenary job in the name of CSO”.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a failure. His achievements stand tall than the failed John Mahama whose return you crave for,” Mustapha concluded.

This is not the first time Cudjoe has criticized Akufo-Addo’s government.

In 2020, he described the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “abysmal”.

Mustapha’s response is seen as a sign of the NPP’s determination to defend Akufo-Addo’s legacy as the 2024 elections approach.

Below is the full post made by Salam Mustapha:

Dear Franklin Cudjoe

You write that this president has failed monumentally? Are you serious? Your stomach like you have been pumped with nitrogen gas. You, just Imani Ghana kraa you can’t manage yet you sit here and behave like a paragon of knowledge.

A president who has audaciously implemented Free SHS and completely changed TVET education is a monumental failure? A president who has delivered a comprehensive national identification system is a failure? Have you seen the transformation in the education sector, the STEM schools etc? This government has started and completed 20 new hospitals that are working, so many policies, just mention but a few. You call that president a failure? Have you seen the Ofankor-Nsawam dualisation ongoing and the various roads being done?

An administration that has gone through hard exogenous factors yet still manage to have a stable country? Of course there are flaws, it’s a human institution but on the balance of scale any reasonable person will say this president has failed?

Your mercenary job in the name of CSO is disgusting. You’re free to criticise this government and even the president but be truthful. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a failure. His achievement stands tall than the failed John Mahama whose return you crave for.

Enjoy your weekend!

