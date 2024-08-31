Obaapa Christy Releases Campaign Song For Bawumia

Ghanaian gospel singer Obaapa Christy has unveiled a new song in support of the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid.

The song was released at a mini rally held at the Asene Manso Akroso Constituency in the Eastern Region during a campaign tour of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and had been making waves on social media. It is seen as a boost to the campaign.

Obaapa Christy, known for her soulful voice and inspiring lyrics, took the campaign platform to unveil the song to ginger the party supporters.

Her decision to release a campaign song for Dr. Bawumia has sparked excitement among his supporters.

The song, which praises Dr. Bawumia’s leadership qualities and vision for Ghana, is expected to resonate with voters ahead of the elections in the coming days.

Obaapa Christy’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia has been seen as a significant development in the political landscape.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team has welcomed Obaapa Christy’s support, saying it reflects the growing momentum behind his presidential bid.

-BY Daniel Bampoe