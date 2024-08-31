I’m Pushing For Koforidua’s Devt – Okyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Baafi, has called for unity in developing Koforidua, the Regional capital, to the level it deserves.

In his first term in office, Baafi has set an ambitious four-pronged development plan: education, infrastructure, security, and city promotion.

Addressing a team of journalists on Friday, the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry explained “We want to develop Koforidua, and we are willing to try every means to make it happen,” Baafi declared.

“To achieve this target, we need the support of everyone, including the major opposition parties – NDC, NDP, PPP, and CPP.”

Regarding infrastructure, Micheal Baafi through his outfit is undertaking massive road re-construction and rehabilitating across the major principal streets of Koforidua and its surrounding communities

In addition to his development efforts, Baafi has also pledged to vigorously campaign for Dr. Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming elections.

Michael Okyere Baafi believes that Dr. Bawumia’s leadership will bring about the necessary transformation to Ghana and complement his development efforts in Koforidua.

“I am determined to embark on a serious campaign to make Dr. Bawumia the next President of Ghana,” Baafi stated.

“I believe in his vision and leadership, and I am confident that together, we can bring about the change that Ghana needs.”

With his focus on Koforidua’s development and his support for Dr. Bawumia’s presidency, Baafi aims to leave a lasting legacy in the region and demonstrate his commitment to the community’s progress.

BY Daniel Bampoe