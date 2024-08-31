Okyenhene Champions Sustainable Development At UK University Forum

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has been invited to deliver a keynote speech at the inaugural Traditional Leadership and Sustainable Development Forum at the University of Bradford, UK.

The event, scheduled for September 12, 2024, will bring together prominent personalities, including academics, students, and business leaders, to discuss the crucial role of traditional leaders in achieving sustainable development in Africa.

The Okyenhene’s speech is expected to focus on the nexus between corruption and sustainable development, as well as the importance of quality leadership in addressing global challenges such as climate change and disinformation.

His address will likely draw on his experience as a traditional leader and his commitment to transforming the Akyemland amidst socio-cultural challenges.

This invitation marks the second time in less than 12 months that the Okyenhene has been invited by a Western academic institution to share his perspectives on pressing global issues.

In October 2023, he spoke at two state universities in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on the topic of climate change, urging world leaders to take decisive action to save the planet.

The Okyenhene’s participation in the Bradford forum underscores the recognition of traditional leaders’ significant role in driving sustainable development.

As a torchbearer of quality leadership with a global appeal, he is expected to leverage his oratory skills and deep commitment to culture to rally support for the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture initiative.

The event is set to ignite the flame for the Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture, described as “a landmark year” that will deliver over 1,000 new performances and events, including 365 artist commissions, major arts festivals, and international collaborations.

