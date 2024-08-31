Bawumia Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Tackle Galamsey

At the launch of the 2024 New Patriotic Party, NPP manifesto in Takoradi last week, the Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outlined a robust strategy to address the perennial issue of galamsey, promising a multifaceted approach to protect the environment and enhance small-scale mining operations.

The plan, aimed at curbing the negative impacts of galamsey, includes making proven reserves data available to small-scale miners, simplifying the licensing regime, and scaling up the use of mercury-free gold catcher machine technology.

Additionally, he said the next NPP government will construct settlement dams to ensure safe storage and treatment of discharge water and utilize the Reclamation Fund for land reclamation programs.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to ensure strict adherence to mining laws and regulations, preventing illegal and improper mining practices.

He explained that his government’s commitment to tackling galamsey is evident in its plan to boost state and citizens’ participation in large-scale mines, recalibrate the mining fiscal regime, and incentivize the large-scale mining sector.

-BY Daniel Bampoe