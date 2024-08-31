Okaikwei North NDC MP Fights NPP Candidate

The Okaikwei North constituency is witnessing a dramatic turn of events as the December elections approach.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is resorting to controversial tactics to discredit the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

In a bid to undermine the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Asiamah-Adjei’s growing influence, NDC executives, led by the incumbent MP Theresa Lardi Awuni’s nephew and the constituency chairman Gregory Quarshie, have petitioned the Electoral Commission to challenge her name in the ongoing voter register exhibition.

This move has raised eyebrows, as Asiamah-Adjei had used the same register to vote in the last district assembly elections.

The NDC’s tactics have sparked internal strife, with former constituency chairman Fiifi Taylor openly clashing with Quarshie and his executives.

Taylor describes the effort as a futile and divisive battle, highlighting the deepening concerns within the NDC ranks.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate. Asiamah-Adjei’s increasing popularity, driven by her focus on education and healthcare initiatives, has created a groundswell of support among constituents.

Her proactive engagement has not only raised her profile but has also resonated with voters, threatening to unseat the incumbent MP.

The unfolding drama in Okaikwei North reflects the high-stakes nature of the December elections, where every move counts, and the battle for votes is as much about public perception as it is about policy.

With less than four months to go, the political landscape remains volatile, and the NDC’s internal discord could prove costly in their fight to maintain a grip on the constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe