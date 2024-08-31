Ghana Launches Innovative Job Matching Platform

Ignatius Baffour Awuah

In a bid to revolutionize the labor market, the Ghanaian government has developed the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS) database, an innovative platform designed to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers.

According to the Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the aims to provide quality service delivery to job seekers by facilitating interaction between job seekers and employers.

“The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is implementing component 3 of the project, which is focused on improving the capacity of the Labour Department for enhanced coordination of the labor market,” the minister emphasized.

The GLMIS platform allows employers to declare existing job vacancies, enabling job seekers to upload their Curriculum Vitae (CVs) for job matching.

This innovative approach is expected to reduce job mismatch, unemployment, and under-employment, addressing some of the teething problems in the labor market.

“The platform will provide data on skills in demand and identify gaps for training and development, enabling employers to make informed decisions on the labor market,” the minister added.

The development of the GLMIS database is part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, funded by the World Bank to support skills development and job creation.

The project aims to address logistical and infrastructural challenges that have hindered the labor department from delivering efficient services effectively.

With the launch of GLMIS, Ghana takes a significant step towards enhancing the coordination of the labor market, providing timely reports on the true state of the labor market, and enabling the government to make policy interventions for maximum impact.

This innovative platform will enhance the capacity of the Labour Department to deliver quality services, ultimately reducing unemployment and under-employment in Ghana,” the minister stated.

-BY Daniel Bampoe