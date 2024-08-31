Mahama’s Checkered Past: A Legacy Of Broken Promises And Insults

Former President and flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC John Mahama has been accused of having a short memory, but his past actions and promises have left a lasting impact on Ghanaians.

During his tenure as President, John Mahama made several promises that remain unfulfilled, leaving many to question his credibility.

In 2008, Mahama, then a running mate, promised the people of the Western region 10% of oil revenues, a promise that never materialized.

He later denied ever making such a promise.

In 2012, he pledged to build a midwifery training college in Walewale, but it remains a pipe dream.

Mr Mahama also promised to build ten new teacher-training colleges across Ghana, but that promise was never kept.

Additionally, he vowed to construct 200 Community Day SHS, 50 every year, but that promise remains unfulfilled.

John Mahama’s inability to deliver on his promises is not the only issue; he has also been known to insult certain groups.

In one instance, he referred to Kyebi as the “headquarters of galamsey,” a comment that was widely criticized.

Despite his checkered past, former President John Mahama remains a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics. However, his legacy of broken promises and insults has left many questioning his suitability for leadership.

“Mahama’s actions and words have consequences, and Ghanaians have not forgotten,” said a political analyst.

“His inability to deliver on promises and his insults have eroded trust and confidence in his leadership.”

Recently he has come back with hilarious comments against his opponent, the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Policies And Ideas

As Ghanaians prepare to head to the polls in 2024, the country’s economic future hangs in the balance.

The two leading presidential candidates, John Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are presenting vastly different economic visions for the nation.

Mahama, a former president, is campaigning on a promise to revive Ghana’s economy through increased government intervention and social spending.

His economic plan focuses on short-term fixes, including free primary healthcare and a national apprenticeship program.

In contrast, Bawumia, the current vice president, is touting his government’s achievements in digitalizing the economy and promoting private sector growth.

His vision for Ghana’s economic future is centered around long-term transformation through industrialization and trade.

The two candidates’ approaches have sparked a heated debate about the best path forward for Ghana’s economy.

While Mahama’s supporters argue that his policies will address pressing social needs, Bawumia’s backers contend that his vision will drive sustainable growth and prosperity.

“Ghana’s economic future is at a crossroads,” said a local economist.

“The choice between Mahama’s interventionist approach and Bawumia’s market-driven vision will have far-reaching consequences for the country’s development.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe