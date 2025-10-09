Bawumia Marks Birthday With Unique Gesture

A scene during the presentation on behalf of Dr. Bawumia

Former Vice President and flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, celebrated his birthday last Tuesday in a unique manner.

He foot the medical bills of many children receiving treatment at the Department of Child Health, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Ms. Akosua Manu aka Kozie, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Adenta Constituency who is the former Vice President’s special aide, made the presentation on his behalf at the premier referral hospital.

The over GH¢80,000 donation covered outstanding medical bills and cost of essential medicines for children in various wards.

According to Ms. Manu, the initiative was motivated by Dr. Bawumia’s compassion for children, particularly those battling health conditions whose families struggle to afford treatment.

“Dr. Bawumia has always been passionate about children’s welfare. He believes that no child should be denied care because of financial challenges. This support is his way of spreading love and hope on his special day,” she said.

Nurses and ward in-charges, who received the funds on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Bawumia and his team, describing the donation as a timely act of compassion that has lifted a heavy burden off many struggling parents.

“This support has brought relief to families who were unable to pay for their children’s treatment. It is a true blessing,” one of the ward in-charges remarked.

The atmosphere at the hospital was filled with smiles, gratitude, and heartfelt prayers for the former Vice President.

Many parents and staff thanked him for choosing to mark his birthday with an act of kindness that directly touched lives.

The visit, characterised by warmth and appreciation, underscored Dr. Bawumia’s long-standing advocacy for compassion-driven public service and his belief that leadership must always prioritise humanity.

It would be recalled that Dr. Bawumia adopted a girl abandoned by her parents at the Weija Leprosarium.

He sponsored little Priscilla’s medical treatment in Italy and upon her return he had her admitted at the Roman Ridge School in Accra, where she has begun schooling.

Her first day at the school was a memorable one, as Dr. Bawumia and his friend Father Andrew Campbell, a patron of the leprosarium, engaged with the little girl.

Dr. Bawumia described the moment on his Facebook thus: “Today, Little Priscilla, a former resident of the Weija Leprosarium who was rejected by her parents at age two, reached a new milestone in her life, with her first day at school at the Roman Ridge School in Accra.

“It was an exciting day for her and all who have cared for her including Father Campbell, Donna and Barbara. Priscilla is such an intelligent girl, and I believe she is destined for some great things in life. Congratulations to Priscilla Nonstele!!! May the angels protect you.”

Dr. Bawumia’s relationship with the little girl started when she was four and resident at the Weija Leprosarium as a cured leper.

Touched by her plight, the then Vice President sponsored a surgical procedure on her in Italy, which saw her now using a prosthetic limb.