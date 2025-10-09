Over 50 Farmers Count Losses As Forestry Guards Destroy Crops

Some farmers demonstrating on one of the destroyed farms

Manso Afɛdeɛ, a farming community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, has been plunged into distress after guards from the Bekwai Forestry Commission allegedly destroyed acres of cassava and plantain farms belonging to more than 50 farmers.

The incident, which occurred last week, has left many farmers counting their losses and struggling to make ends meet. They claim the guards stormed the area without prior warning and cleared the farmlands, leaving behind destruction and despair.

Several affected farmers told reporters that they had invested heavily in their farms and depended solely on their produce to sustain their families.

“This is all we have worked for. Now everything is gone,” one farmer said in tears. “We were not even given a chance to harvest our crops. How are we supposed to survive?”

Another farmer expressed similar sentiments, noting that the loss has thrown their families into uncertainty.

The Nkosuohene of Manso Afɛdeɛ, Nana Kwaku Agyapong, has condemned the actions of the forest guards, describing them as excessive and inconsiderate.

“We support the preservation of our forests, but such actions should not come at the expense of people’s livelihoods,” he stated. “There must be dialogue and understanding between the Forestry Commission and our communities before such operations are carried out.”

The destruction has caused widespread fear among farmers, many of whom are now reluctant to return to their farms for fear of further attacks. Some residents also warned that the situation, if not addressed swiftly, could lead to tension and unrest in the area.

Community leaders and affected farmers are therefore appealing to the government and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to investigate the matter and ensure justice is served. They also called for compensation and the allocation of alternative farmlands to help them rebuild their lives.

The farmers emphasised that they are not against the enforcement of forestry laws, but urged authorities to adopt a more humane and consultative approach in dealing with such matters to prevent future conflicts.

FROM David Afum, Manso Afɛdeɛ