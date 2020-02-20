Becky Wants 4 More For Nana

The Ketu North Queen Mothers Association with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on traditional leaders, especially queen mothers, to support her husband’s government to retain power and continue with the numerous development projects started.

She said the Akufo-Addo administration is a government for all and not just supporters or members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“You are all aware of all the things that my husband, the President, is doing; the many projects which are being carried out for the benefit of all Ghanaians. It is not just for NPP; he is working hard for all Ghanaians. He wants Ghana to move forward and he has done a whole lot,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made the statement when associations of queen mothers from Ketu North municipality in the Volta and Bono regions called on her at her Ridge office in Accra to discuss development issues.

She said, “This year is election year and if you look at what has gone on, you will know that there is plenty more to come. The President has built a solid foundation and he needs to carry on… So I ask you all to support him for four more years for him to do more for you.”

She added that as leaders of their various communities, traditional leaders have the ears of their subjects hence they should ‘leverage’ on their unique position to share the message of what the NPP government is doing for Ghanaians.

“Please, speak to your people … they should not just listen to propaganda and vote for the wrong person; they should see what is on the ground and what is happening and vote rightly for NPP,” she stressed.

The President of the Ketu North Queen Mothers, Mama Setriakor II from Afife, appealed to the First Lady to extend her ‘Free to Shine’ and her ‘Infant Malaria’ projects to their areas.

“These are projects that are very dear to us and we know you feel the same … give us your support in your best possible way,” she appealed.

Queen Mother of Dormaa Akwamu in the Bono Region also appealed to the First Lady to consider building a maternity home in the region as she has done for other regions.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo replied, “I will definitely look at them. I cannot say that I am promising each and every one but I shall try and start off with something from Ketu North and also look at the new maternity ward in the Bono Region.”

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri