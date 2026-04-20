Black Maidens Run Riot As Ghana Storm Past Togo In World Cup Qualifier

Black Maidens in jubilant mood

Ghana’s Black Maidens delivered a performance to remember, dismantling Togo with a commanding 6–0 victory on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium to book their place in the next round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Already holding a 2–0 advantage from the first leg, the Ghanaian side entered the return fixture with confidence—and quickly turned it into complete dominance.

Roared on by an energetic home crowd, the Maidens seized control early, dictating the tempo and leaving their opponents chasing shadows.

The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when Juliana Gyekye found the back of the net, setting the tone for what would become a relentless attacking display.

Moments later, Zeina Shani lit up the stadium with a quickfire brace, putting the contest firmly beyond Togo’s reach before the game had truly settled.

By the time Sekinatu Amadu added a fourth goal before halftime, the result was all but sealed. Ghana headed into the break with a comfortable lead and an unshaken grip on the match.

The second half brought more of the same. The Maidens continued to press forward with intensity, refusing to ease up.

Priscilla Mensah extended the lead in the 77th minute, and deep into stoppage time, Seidatu Wahab added the final touch, capping off a comprehensive and one-sided victory.

Across both legs, Ghana’s superiority was undeniable, finishing with an emphatic 8–0 aggregate scoreline.

Togo struggled throughout to cope with the pace, movement, and clinical finishing of their opponents, offering little in response.

With this victory, the Black Maidens advance to the second round of the qualifiers, where they are set to face Liberia.

The next stage promises another test, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Ghana in late May before the team travels for the return encounter days later.

For now, though, the spotlight belongs firmly to the Maidens—unstoppable, confident, and one step closer to the world stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford