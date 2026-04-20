Bayern Munich Retain Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich have retained the Bundesliga title after beating Stuttgart 4-2 at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, giving Harry Kane the third trophy of his career with the German giants.

The result saw Vincent Kompany’s side move 15 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with only four games remaining, and wild scenes of celebration ensued after the final whistle.

Dortmund left the door open for their arch rivals to seal the title after losing 2-1 against Hoffenheim on Saturday, but Bayern made the worst possible start on Sunday afternoon.

Chris Furich gave Stuttgart the lead after 21 minutes, momentarily silencing the home crowd.

Kompany’s side woke up after the half hour mark, though, and went in at half-time 3-1 up thanks to goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Alphonso Davies in a thrilling six-minute period.

Kane stepped off the bench in the second half and turned home from close range to make it four, and Bayern then closed out the victory, despite a late consolation goal from Chema Andres, to secure back-to-back domestic crowns and the first trophy in a potential treble.

Kompany rang the changes after his team’s thrilling Champions League quarter-final win over Real Madrid in midweek, with one eye on a DFB-Pokal semi-final tie against Bayer Leverkusen on April 22.

Kane was among those dropped to the bench, but he came on at half-time for Jamal Musiala to play a key role in Bayern’s 25th Bundesliga win of the season.

The England captain arrived at Bayern in 2023 without a single major trophy on his CV, but now has two Bundesliga titles and a German Super Cup to his name.

Kane is also set to clinch his third Bundesliga top scorer award, having hit a staggering 32 goals in 27 appearances so far this term.

Bayern have extended their record haul of Bundesliga titles to 35, and this is right up there with their most impressive.

With only one defeat and four draws recorded up to this point, Kompany’s side have been almost impossible to stop, with a frontline that has been the envy of all of their rivals.

Bayern have racked up 109 goals in their 30 games to date, and they also boast the best defensive record in the league with only 29 goals conceded.