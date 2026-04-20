Dreams FC Set Up FA Cup Final Clash With Nations FC

Dreams FC Players celebrate their win

Dreams FC will face Nations FC in the final of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup after both sides battled through intense semi-final ties at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Nations FC made history on Friday, April 17, securing their first-ever FA Cup final appearance with a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Aduana FC.

The breakthrough came early, as Emmanuel Annor found the net in just the eighth minute—a goal that ultimately proved decisive for the Abrankese-based side.

A day later, Dreams FC delivered a thrilling performance to edge past Medeama SC 3–2 in a pulsating encounter. Kelvin Ahiable opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, before Suraj Seidu doubled the lead 12 minutes later, putting Dreams firmly in control.

Medeama, however, refused to back down. Prince Owusu pulled one back deep into first-half stoppage time, shifting the momentum heading into the break. Just minutes after the restart, Richard Appiah brought Medeama level, setting up a tense and unpredictable second half.

With the game hanging in the balance, experienced striker John Antwi stepped up in the 58th minute, restoring Dreams FC’s lead with a clinical finish that ultimately sealed their place in the final.

Former champions Dreams FC now turn their attention to Nations FC in what promises to be a fiercely contested showdown. The Ghana Football Association is yet to confirm the date and venue for the much-anticipated final.

BY Wletsu Ransford