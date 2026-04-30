Black Queens Set For Olympic Qualifier Test After First-Round Bye

Black Queens

Ghana’s senior women’s national team, the Black Queens, are set to kick off their journey toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games in the second round of the African qualifiers, following a favourable draw that grants them a first-round bye.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the preliminary fixtures for the Women’s Olympic Football qualifiers, with Ghana exempted from the opening stage due to their strong continental ranking.

As a result, the Black Queens will wait on the sidelines while Mauritius and Djibouti battle it out in the first round.

The winner of that encounter will earn the right to face Ghana in the second round, scheduled to be played between October 5 and October 13, 2026. For the Black Queens, it presents a crucial starting point in what promises to be a demanding qualification campaign.

Despite avoiding the opening hurdle, the task ahead remains steep. Ghana must still progress through three more knockout rounds after the second stage to secure one of Africa’s limited slots at the women’s football tournament of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

With qualification spots at a premium, the Black Queens know consistency and top performances will be key as they aim to return to the Olympic stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford