24-Hour Economy A Scam – Ibrahim Adjei

Ibrahim Adjei

Former presidential staffer under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, Ibrahim Adjei, has described the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy policy as a scam given the current power outages in various parts of the country.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Monday, he said the persistent electricity disruptions undermine businesses and viability of the 24-Hour Economy policy, which is ultimately affecting investor confidence.

He said, “If they’re not killing us with galamsey, they’re killing us economically with power outages that destroy businesses. This power outages has impact on productivity and economic stability. What kind of 24-Hour Economy is this? Call it what it is, a 419 agenda.

Mr. Adjei, who is the Resident Country Director, International Investment LLC, further criticised the policy’s structure, particularly the “1-3-3” model, which promotes one job, three shifts, and continuous operations.

Describing the concept as deceptive, he said it cannot practically be executed, and urged the public to assess the policy, which in his view could not be delivered by the government.

He said even with additional time, the necessary systems to support such an economy are not in place, hence it will be difficult for the ruling government to implement the 24-Hour Economy policy.

Meanwhile, President Mahama has signed the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill into law, making it a dedicated authority to coordinate and oversee the policy’s implementation across the country.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah