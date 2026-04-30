CAF Appoints Cameroonian Officials For Ghana-Uganda U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Aline Marie Noelle

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Cameroonian referee Aline Marie Noelle Guimbang A Etong to officiate the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying clash between Ghana and Uganda.

She will be supported by an all-female officiating team, with Carine Atezambong Fomo serving as Assistant Referee 1, while Mireille Kanjinga Mujanay of DR Congo takes up the role of Assistant Referee 2. Another Cameroonian, Innocentia Njang Ntangti, has been appointed as the Fourth Official.

In addition to the refereeing crew, CAF has also assigned key match officials behind the scenes. Sainabou Cham from The Gambia will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban of Togo has been named Referee Assessor.

The decisive fixture will see Ghana host Uganda in the final round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the Accra Sports Stadium. The match is expected to be a crucial encounter as both sides battle for a place at the global tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford