Couple Missing; Police Arrest Two

The missing couple

The Missing Persons Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the reported missing couple, Dr. Jesse Amuah and Mrs. Elizabeth Esi Amuah.

On April 22, 2026, police received a complaint that the couple had not been seen or heard from since March 23, 2026. The complainant further stated that the couple’s house was locked, their Nissan Sunny vehicle with registration number GX 159-X was not parked in the house and all attempts to reach them had proved unsuccessful.

A team comprising officers from the Missing Persons Unit, Anti-Armed Robbery Unit and the Crime Scene Management Team immediately took over the investigation into the case.

The team has visited the couple’s residence and also followed various leads, resulting in the arrest of the two suspects (names withheld for investigative purposes).

The suspects are assisting the ongoing investigation as intensive efforts continue to locate the missing couple.

The police has asked those who have credible information about the whereabouts of the couple to report to the nearest police station for immediate action.