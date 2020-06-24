Blind Persons Get COVID-19 Support

The items being presented to a representative of the association

Aroma Universal Foundation, a Takoradi-based NGO, has presented items to members of the Ghana Association of the Blind in the Western Region to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The items donated included veronica buckets, liquid soap, sanitizers and tissues among others.

Monica Dede Odonkor, the Executive Director of the NGO, explained that a member of the association made an appeal to the foundation for support to fight against the spread of Covid-19 among members of the association.

“So the NGO, which focuses on helping the vulnerable in society, particularly, women and children, heeded to their call and decided to help,” she said.

She indicated that the association had also requested for some financial support to help run their office as well as their day to day activities.

She then called on other organizations in the area to assist the members in that direction.

The Regional President of the association, James Kofi Osei, thanked organization for the presentation and also for not forgetting about them in these difficult times.

“The only computer in our regional office is spoilt and so we will be grateful if some organizations can also replace it for us,” he said.

