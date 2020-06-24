Jordan Form Strikes Stars Coach

Jordan Ayew

Ghana coach CK Akonnor is enthused about Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew’s current form.

The striker ‘restarted his project’ with a goal when the English Premier League resumed last weekend.

And to Akonnor, the front man’s razor-sharp form will help the Black Stars going forward.

Ayew struck his ninth goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth, which has seen him topple Tony Yeboah’s record as the Ghanaian with the most goals in the history of the English Premier League with 25 goals in 129 games.

“I feel good and it’s good for us as a football nation and he is gradually growing to become a big name in the premiership and we are all happy,” Akonnor told Starr FM.

He added, “I personally have some likeness for him. The way he is growing, being a very young man and the way he is now maturing into a big player and somebody who always leads the attack, I think it’s a great thing.

“I will encourage him to continue with his fine form. It’s a great thing and it will always help us.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum