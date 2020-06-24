Police Probes Demolition

Kwame Boanor, Foster Kamasa and Benjamin Vessel in police custody

Police investigations have started into the case of the demolition of a structure which the law enforcement agency stated “is adjoined to the residence of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.”

Supt/Mrs. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs of the Police Service, in a statement, has urged the public, especially Nigerian nationals, to remain calm.

Preliminary investigation, a statement she issued, shows that “the structure was unoccupied at the time of the incident – Friday, June 19, 2020 at about 10:30p.m.”

Continuing, the statement pointed out that “it was also within the walled premises of the quarters of some staff of the Nigerian High Commission—behind the residence of the High Commissioner, where regular police guard is provided. However, following report of the demolition, armed guard has been provided at the incident scene, while investigation continues.”

The police has requested the media to, as they put it “be circumspect in their reportage on the incident and to channel any relevant information to the police or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.”

Persons with relevant information about the incident have been urged to provide same to the Police Investigative Team on mobile phone number 0244708705 or email hq.pro@police.gov.gh and padphotopol@gmail.com