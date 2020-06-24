Disregard Recruitment Advertisement

Nana Ato Arthur

THE OFFICE of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has issued a disclaimer against some publications on social media claiming that the service was inviting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaians to fill up 11 vacant positions in some specified regions across the country.

In a release signed by its head of public affairs unit, Joseph A. Ankamah, it stated that, “The service has not issued any recruitment advert and has not contracted any institution to do so on its behalf.

“The Service therefore urges all to disregard the said advert and treat it as scam.”

It however assured that due processes would be followed, and the general public informed accordingly through appropriate channels when such opportunities turn up in future.

The Local Government Service (LGS) is a public institution with the mandate of securing the effective administration and management of decentralized local government in the country.

Made up of the OHLGS, the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs) and their sub-structures, the service has the responsibility of providing the strategic direction for local government administration and management in Ghana; and collaborates with other national institutions to facilitate ongoing local government reforms to ensure that the local government administration measures up to international best practices.

