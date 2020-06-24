2020 GMB Contestants To Be Unveiled On Sunday

Francis Doku

The journey for this year’s edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), organized by Ghana’s leading television station, TV3 Network, commenced on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with the first episode airing live on TV3.

Anita Akua Akuffo discussed with the audition judges and Ghanaian celebrities – Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, Salma Mumin and Adjetey Anang – all the painful, exciting and incredible moments during the auditions and selection of the 16 contestants.

The official launch event to unveil the 16 contestants to participate in this year’s edition is scheduled to air on TV3 between 8:00p.m and 10:00p.m on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Commenting on the 2020 GMB, the General Manager of Media General Television, Mr. Francis Doku, indicated that this year’s edition of the pageant would see the cultural display, fun, excitement, glitz and glamour usually associated with it taking a notch higher.

“We are aware of the difficult times in which we find ourselves in due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) and as organizers of the most sought after beauty reality show in Ghana, we will ensure the content reflects these unusual times, amidst all the fun and excitement. We owe it a duty to our viewers and all Ghanaians to use this very popular platform to contribute our quota to the fight against Covid-19. We will use GMB to amplify the ‘Kick Out Covid-19’ campaign to sensitize the masses on the virus and the safety protocols and other approaches,” Mr. Doku highlighted.

The theme for this year’s GMB is “Uniquely Ghanaian, Exceptionally African”; and a search for a lady who is bold, intelligent, beautiful, charismatic and understands the essence of being a Ghanaian woman and an African at large.

The 2020 GMB weekly episodes commence airing on TV3 every Sunday between 8:00p.m and 10:00p.m after the official launch this weekend.