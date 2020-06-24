Education Minister Detaind Over Covid-19 At UGMC

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been detained at the University of Ghana Medical Centre as he awaits his coronavirus test results.

A statement issued by his press secretary, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, says “on Tuesday, 16th June 2020, he underwent various tests, including Covid-19, after feeling unwell for a couple of days.”

It added that he tested negative for the virus and this informed his decision to travel to his constituency for his acclamation on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

“Following his return to Accra, he still felt unwell and decided to check himself in for further tests, including a second Covid-19. Although the results are not out, he has been detained at the UGMC as a precautionary measure for further observation due to his condition,” the statement said.

By Melvin Tarlue