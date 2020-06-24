Medikal Drops Album On July 2

Medikal

Reigning Rapper of the Year, Mr Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, will drop his much anticipated six-track album, titled The Truth on July 2, to entertain his fans.

With his unique singing style, Medikal is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music industry very soon.

Hopes are that Medikal, through his latest album, is expected to climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks, because many music enthusiasts in the country love his songs and stage craft.

Medikal, who has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work, has remained relevant in the Ghanaian music industry since the release of his smash-hit, Womo Ada, in the late 2019.

He is one of the finest performers in Ghana, and his music video won the best discovery video in the MTN 4Syte Video Awards in 2016.

Medikal’s management is working hard to promote all six songs on social media, online download sites and mainstream media.