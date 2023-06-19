Bryan Acheampong Courts Korean Ambassador Over Africa Rice-Belt Project

The Minister for Agric in a handshake with the Korean Ambassador

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, and the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Jeong Hyeju have met to discuss a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea for cooperation on enhancing rice productivity in Ghana.

The Korean Ambassador also talked about the Africa Rice-belt project in Ghana which will start this year and one of its goals is to scale up certified seed production, the project is expected to run for 5 years.

This came to light when the two government officials met to discuss matters of common interest in the agriculture sector and how to enhance the relationship between the two countries.

In the discussion, it was also revealed that the Korea Government is the KOPIA-CSIR joint research project which started in 2019 and is still in operation, which provides fund support for technology development needed for Food sufficiency in Ghana.

During the discussion, the sector Minister, also Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Dr. Bryan Acheampong expressed his gratitude to the Korean Government for the various interventions in the Ghanaian Agricultural space.

The Minister described the Korean interventions as extremely efficient.

He, therefore, called for a more collaborative effort to impact the agriculture sector.

Dr. Acheampong further expressed particular interest to consider investing and establish economic commercial farm enclaves in Ghana to scale up production for local consumption, industry, and export.

The minister also requested the Korean Government to consider opening up their Agricultural Mechanization Market to Ghana, since Korea is noted for quality machinery production.

-BY Daniel Bampoe