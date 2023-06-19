Enforce Plastic Policy To Mitigate Climate Change Impact

A lecturer with the Marine and Fisheries Sciences at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene, says the plastic waste menace, which is one of the major contributory causes of climate change, could be managed if the state enforced the plastic policy.

According to him, plastic producing companies would be made to pay levies if the policy is enforced and that would help rid the environment of the huge volumes of plastics that has engulfed most urban areas especially in Accra.

“The state needs to come out with a clear policy though there is one. We are not stopping the industries from producing plastics but let’s produce durable plastics that could have several benefits after purchase – reuse, reduction and recycliing”.

“We can agree on certain principles and let the industries that produce plastics sign at the point of registration on these policies and conditions governing their operations and ensure they comply accordingly”, he said.

Ghana’s plastic management policy states “the burning of plastics which is a wide spread activity in Ghana, releases toxic substances contained in the plastics as additives and greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change such as carbon dioxide”.

It is estimated that Ghana generates around 0.84 million tonnes of municipal plastic waste each year – a total that is growing annually by 5.4%

Dr. Agyekumhene also recommended a ‘Polluter pay principle” where people are made to pay for their contribution to the damage caused to the environment.

“In Rwanda, people pay money proportional to the plastics they send there, once you bring the plastic back, you take back your money, the example of Singapore where people who litter the environment make instant payment or go to jail”.

Such practice, according to him, has helped rid these countries of plastics which would have been burnt resulting in the emission of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, he said.

He added that industries should also be encouraged to produce more durable plastics which could be reused rather than the light ones which has to be burnt by most of the landfill sites.

He further stated that plastic constituted 90 percent of filth at the beaches has also contributed so much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

He mentioned that apart from the state policy, government should also sensitise the public on the impact of plastics not only on the lives of people but also to aquatic life.

“We can agree on certain principles and let the plastic companies sign at the point of registration against the policy and conditions governing their operations and ensure they comply accordingly”adding that the money paid by plastic producing companies could be paid into a special account created purposely to rid plastics from the environment.

“The companies are just paying a little token of money for the state to use in employing people to clean the plastics produced” he noted.

He further indicated that the state could also use environmental documentaries that use images for people to see, read and listen.

With this, people will

read and listen as part of educating the public on plastics and its impacts on climate change while introducing communal service which could deter people who litter the streets with plastics.

Furthermore, Dr. Agyekumhene said green plants in the sea like algae, sea grass and whales absorb carbon dioxide hence plastics which find its way into the sea destroys the natural habitat of the species thereby increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“”The call to take action in reducing plastics as a country in the fight against enission of greenhouse gases is now” he stressed

This report is produced in fulfillment of the UNESCO and CIJ London Climate Change and News Media Project facilitated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah