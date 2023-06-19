Ama Ata Aidoo Goes Home In July

The Late Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

The remains of legendary Ghanaian author and playwright, Ama Ata Aidoo will be laid to rest in July 2023.

The final funeral rites will start on Thursday, July 13, and end on Sunday, July 16.

The family announced this in a statement on Wednesday, June 14. This was when they called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to inform him about the burial arrangements.

“I am happy that the arrangements you have made for her funeral will allow me to attend the laying-in-state,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He announced that the state will assist in the funeral ceremony.

“Even before you came here, I had decided that she should be given a state-assisted burial. She deserves it, and it will allow me and the people of Ghana to pay our last respects.”

Professor Ama Ata Aidoo died on Wednesday, May 31 after a short illness.

She contributed tremendously to Ghanaian folklore by way of her literary works. Born as Christina Ama Ata Aidoo on March 23, 1942, in Abeadzi Kyiakor, near Saltpond, in Ghana’s Central Region, she was a prolific writer who made a profound impact on generations of African women writers.

Professor Aidoo is known for award-winning novels, plays, short stories, children’s books, and poetry that captured the essence of African life, culture, and the struggles faced by women.

Her literary works brought African perspectives to the forefront, challenging existing narratives and reshaping the literary landscape.

Among some of her works are The Dilemma of a Ghost, Our Sister Killjoy , and Changes.