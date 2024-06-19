Bryan Acheampong Dares Ablakwa Over Allegations Of Losses At Rock City Hotel

Bryan Acheampong

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has swiftly rebutted claims by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who insinuated that Rock City Hotel, owned by the minister , was operating at a loss.

The allegations surfaced recently when Ablakwa purported to possess documents indicating financial setbacks at the hotel.

However, in a resolute response during an interview with Nana Yaa Brefo of Media General in Accra on Wednesday, Acheampong adamantly refuted the assertions made by the MP.

Dismissing the allegations as baseless and lacking factual substantiation, Acheampong challenged Ablakwa to divulge the sources of his information and to provide the purported documents to validate the claims.

“Rock City is not making losses. There is no one anywhere who can say that Rock City is making losses,” remarked Acheampong adamantly. “I saw Okudzeto and Sammi Gyamfi in the studio exaggerating. Okudzeto was in a smock exaggerating that Rock City is making losses and that he has intercepted documents from GRA.”

Acheampong proceeded to discredit Ablakwa’s assertions, highlighting discrepancies in the claims made by the North Tongu MP.

He pointed out that Rock City had yet to file its 2023 taxes, emphasizing that the hotel had not engaged with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for tax submissions, thereby questioning the authenticity of the alleged intercepted documents.

“Today I am daring him,” Acheampong asserted confidently, challenging Ablakwa to substantiate his accusations with tangible evidence.

The minister vehemently denied any financial misfortunes plaguing Rock City Hotel, maintaining that the claims touted by Ablakwa were fabricated and devoid of truth.

By Vincent Kubi