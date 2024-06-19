Chelsea, City Open Term

The Premier League announced the fixture schedule for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, with defending champions Manchester City beginning their title defence at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on August 18 in what will be Enzo Maresca’s first game for the west London club

The first clash between last season’s top two, City and Arsenal, takes place on September 21 at the Etihad Stadium, while the return game at the Emirates is on February 1.

Opening Weekend Fixtures

August 16 20:00 Man United vs. Fulham

August 17 12:30 Ipswich vs. Liverpool

August 17 15:00 Arsenal vs. Wolves

August 17 15:00 Everton vs. Brighton

August 17 15:00 Newcastle vs. Southampton

August 17 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth

August 17 17:30 West Ham vs. Aston Villa

August 18 14:00 Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

August 18 16:30 Chelsea vs. Man City

August 19 20:00 Leicester vs. Tottenham

Manchester United take on City at the Etihad on December 14 and on April 5 at Old Trafford, while United head to Anfield to play Liverpool on January 4 after hosting them in just the third game of the campaign on August 31.

United host Fulham on Friday, August 16, in the first match of the Premier League season.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool tenure opens with a trip to Ipswich Town’s Portman Road, which will be hosting Premier League football for the first time since they were relegated in 2002.

Life in the top tier doesn’t get much easier for Kieran McKenna’s team, as they head to the Etihad for their first away game on August 24.