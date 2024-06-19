Kumasi Tennis Club Lifts Eid al-Adha Tennis

From left: Akumia & Kwabena Boateng of Kumasi Tennis Club vs OLAG Rev. Fr Sylvester & Rev. Fr Richmond in the men’s doubles match

Kumasi Tennis Club over the weekend were crowned champions of the maiden edition of the Eid al-Adha tennis tournament at the Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) Tennis Club at Mamponteng, Kumasi.

The one-day tennis tournament saw teams from G.O Tennis Club – Sunyani, Ridge Tennis Club (Lancaster) — Kumasi, Kumasi Tennis Club and host – Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club.

Kumasi Tennis Club put up a scintillating performance to win the one-day competition with 9 points, followed by G.O Tennis Club led by head coach Daniel Kwakye (Great Okoro) with 6 points.

Ridge Tennis Club took the third position with 3 points, host Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club placed fourth with 2 points.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Rev. Father Sylvester Frimpong, headmaster of OLAG, said, “The purpose of this tournament is to encourage more people to be interested in tennis and also to meet friends from different parts of the country, so that we can commemorate this year’s Muslim festival and to exercise our bodies because as the saying goes, ‘a sound mind lives in a sound body’.”

Rev. Father Frimpong added that, “The facilities available in the school, we want to offer younger people who live around Mamponteng the opportunity to join the club to be trained so that as we catch them young, they could be prepared to become professional tennis players who could play for Ghana.”

According to the President of Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club, Mr. John Asiamah Boamah, “Sports is all about training, and we have not been training consistently. That’s what caused our loss today, going forward, we will strategise as a club and will see results.”