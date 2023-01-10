Bulldog Fined GHC48,000 Or 40 Days In Jail For Threatening Akufo-Addo

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog

An Accra Circuit Court has fined artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, GHC48,000 for saying on a live Television show that President Akufo-Addo will not finish his second term if he does not pay customers of Menzgold.

Bulldog had pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace.

He was however found guilty today after two years of trial by the court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah.

The artiste manager who was given two options if he fails to pay the fine will spend 40 days in prison.

On January 9, 2021, Bulldog was part of the panelists that appeared on an entertainment programmes on United Television (UTV).

When the issue of Menzgold came up for discussion on the show, Bulldog said, “the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay Menzgold customers.”

In his defense, the artiste manager cum entertainment critic said he never intended to threaten the President or breach the peace.

Rather, he said he wanted to appeal to the President’s conscience to help the customers of Menzgold.

However, in sentencing him, the judge was of the considered opinion that Bulldog could not have intended to appeal to the conscience of the President due to the gravity of his statement.

The judge said the statement threatened the President and was meant to incite people against the First Gentleman of the land.

“What he said could have serious security implications as it put the President in danger,” the judge said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe