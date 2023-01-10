TaMA Supports PWD’s With Cash, Items

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu presenting the items to beneficiaries in Tamale

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has supported 60 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Sule Salifu, in a short ceremony handed over some deep freezers, and cheques for the PWDs students to pay their school fees and PWDs who are into petty trading, animal rearing, and farming.

He indicated that the support is part of the Assembly’s 3 per cent District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) allocation to PWDs.

Mr. Salifu urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they make good use of the support to empower themselves for the benefit of their family and Ghana as a whole.

This year’s distribution of economic relief items to Persons Living with Disabilities in the Tamale Metropolitan Area saw some 29 individuals who are mainly students, 31 traders, unemployed, animal rearing and farming receiving items and cheques worth GH112,770.00.

Head of Social Welfare and Community Development for the Tamale Metro, Madam Haruna Hawa, noted that the consistent monitoring of the activities of the beneficiaries has helped greatly in ensuring the interventions given to them has yielded great result, even though they have had a few issues.

An Executive Member of the Tamale Metro PWDs chapter praises the government for the support given to them.

He, however, appealed for the timely release of the DACF and the government to increase the percentage as the current percentage is small to take care of all their people and also make employment opportunities available to their members when they complete school.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale