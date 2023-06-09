CAAF Set For Final Inspection… For Ghana’s Para Games Facilities

Maria Do Rosario

Ghana’s facilities for Accra 2023 Para Games will be in the inspection lenses of Africa’s sports body, the Confederation of African Amputee Football, before the competition begins.

The three-day inspection tour by CAAF would be the final official visit ahead of the Accra 2023 Para Games finals.

Accra will host ten qualified African Nations to compete in Amputee Football, which begins from September 3 to 12, 2023.

CAAF’s team for the tour, led by Celeste Maria Do Rosario, Vice President of the World Amputee Football Federation and Mr. Usman Mustafa Shalanyuy, Vice President of the Confederation of African Amputee Football Federation, and the Technical Director Mr. Bizimana Dominique have arrived in Accra early hours of Thursday, June 8, 2023, for the inspection tour of venues and facilities put up by Ghana to host the competition.

On their schedule, CAAF’s inspection team will pay a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth and Sports and MP for Yagaba-Kubori, Mustafa Ussif, to express general satisfaction with the progress made to host the first-ever African Para Games and further discuss Ghana’s Amputee Football.

Ghana’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) has already penned Accra Sports Stadium, Wembley Park, Adjiringano AstroTurf, and Legon Stadium to host Angola, Tanzania, Morocco, Kenya, Cameroon, Gambia, Nigeria, Egypt, Rwanda and Ghana.

