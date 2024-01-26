CAF Announces African Games Teams

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the participating teams for the football events (men and women) at the African Games Accra 2023.

In the men’s category, the CAF Executive Committee has determined that the eight quarterfinalists from the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, along with the host nation Ghana, will qualify for the prestigious event.

The age category rules applied during the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON will also be upheld.

The qualified men’s teams are Benin, Congo, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia, and Uganda.

On the women’s side, the teams that took part in the fourth qualifying rounds of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022 will earn spots in the final tournament of the African Games Accra 2023. The same age category will be applied.

The qualified women’s teams include the host nation Ghana, along with Cameroon, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Scheduled to take place from March 8 to 24, 2024, in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, the African Games Accra 2023 promises to showcase high-level football competition.

The last edition of the continental multisport event in 2019, held in Rabat, Morocco, saw Burkina Faso and Nigeria securing gold in the men’s and women’s events, respectively.