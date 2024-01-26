Council Threatens Elections Boycott Over No Inclusion

Dr. Bingab

The Ghana Cooperative Council has threatened to boycott the 2024 general elections if political parties fail to acknowledge their challenges in their various manifestos.

Speaking at the National Dialogue on cooperative development organized by SOCODEVI in Accra, the Chairman of the Ghana Cooperative Council, Dr. Bernard Bingab indicated that the cooperative Council over the years has been ignored by various governments affecting the progress of cooperative development.

Emphasizing on relevance of cooperatives in the development of the country, Dr. Bingab indicated that the agriculture sector specifically the cocoa sector contributes largely to the national economy through the export of cash crops for foreign earnings but little is done to sustain the cooperative which supports farmers to improve their production.

“This is the reason why we will boycott the elections if political parties fail to acknowledge the cooperative society in their various manifestoes,” he noted.

Additionally, Dr. Bernard lamented that the tax burdens imposed on the cooperatives was affecting community welfare, saying, “The contributions made by the operatives are shared among members for growth, immediately you begin to tax it you reduce what is been circulated in the system which becomes problematic”.

He said cooperatives in countries like Gambia, Kenya, Uganda, and Canada are not being taxed hence the government should isolate them from any form of taxation.

Directorate of Cooperative and Mutual Affairs, Quebec Council, Claire Gosselin Gagbnon urged the Ghanaian cooperative society to engage political parties to help formulate policies that will support their growth and development.

“As you head to the election month it is your responsibility to engage the various political parties to help support the cooperation society here through the formulation of policies that seek the welfare of every member of the society,” she said.

