CAF Appoints Ndala For Champions League Final First Leg

Jean-Jacques Ndala

The Confederation of African Football Referees Committee has named Congolese official Jean-Jacques Ndala to oversee the first leg of the 2026 CAF Champions League final.

Ndala will officiate the opening clash between Morocco’s FAR Rabat and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, scheduled for May 17 in Pretoria, South Africa.

His appointment comes despite lingering criticism over his performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, where several of his decisions sparked debate.

Nevertheless, Ndala remains one of CAF’s trusted referees, consistently selected for high-profile matches across the continent.

For the return leg, CAF has appointed Somali referee Omar Artan, who will take charge of proceedings on May 24 in Rabat, Morocco.

The two-legged final is expected to draw significant attention as both clubs battle for continental supremacy.