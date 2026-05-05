Sports Ministry Responds To Relay Team Concerns

Ghana’s relay team

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has addressed concerns raised by members of Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team following their outing at the 2026 World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana.

Team Ghana secured qualification on the second day of the competition, finishing second in a time of 38.09 seconds to grab the final automatic slot for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The achievement marks the fourth consecutive appearance for Ghana’s 4x100m relay team at the global event.

Despite the success, attention shifted to issues surrounding the team’s preparation and travel arrangements.

Athletes including Abdul Rasheed and Benjamin Azamati publicly called for better planning and improved support from sports authorities.

In a statement released on Monday, May 4, the Ministry clarified its role, distancing itself from the logistical challenges highlighted by the athletes.

According to the Ministry, travel schedules and preparation timelines are determined by the respective sports federations and international competition requirements—not by the Ministry itself.

The statement explained that once recommendations are submitted by the National Sports Authority and the relevant federation—in this case, the Ghana Athletics Association—the Ministry’s responsibility is to facilitate travel arrangements in line with the approved plan.

It further emphasized that the Ministry did not make any changes to the travel schedule provided by the Ghana Athletics Association for the World Relays.

Reaffirming its commitment, the Ministry stated it will continue to collaborate with the National Sports Authority and sports federations to improve coordination and ensure better preparation conditions for athletes representing Ghana.

The Ministry also commended the relay team for their performance and successful qualification, wishing them well ahead of the World Championships.

BY Wletsu Ransford