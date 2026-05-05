Hohoe United Hit With 3-Season Ban

Hohoe United players

Hohoe United FC has been dealt a major blow after the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee handed the club a lengthy suspension for pulling out of the ongoing season.

In a decision issued on Friday, May 1, 2026, the Committee ruled that Hohoe United will be barred from the Ghana Premier League and all GFA competitions until the 2029/2030 campaign.

The sanction stems from the club’s decision to withdraw from the 2025/26 season midway, a move found to be in breach of Article 13 of the league’s regulations.

The Committee determined that Hohoe United formally informed the GFA on April 1, 2026, of its intention to exit the competition during the second round and subsequently failed to fulfil its remaining fixtures, actions deemed as misconduct.

As part of the ruling, all players registered with the club will be granted free agent status by the GFA’s Players’ Status Committee, allowing them to sign for new teams without restrictions, except for conditions tied to previous transfer agreements.

Hohoe United will also face relegation to Division Two under the Greater Accra Regional Football Association after serving the suspension.

In addition, the club has been instructed to reimburse all forms of support received from the GFA during the 2025/26 season, including financial aid and equipment.

The Committee further stressed that the suspension does not cancel any existing financial obligations owed by the club to the GFA or its members.

Hohoe United has been given three days from the date of notification to lodge an appeal with the Appeals Committee if it intends to contest the decision.

BY Wletsu Ransford