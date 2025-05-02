CAF Confirms Ghana’s Squad For U-20 AFCON In Egypt

Some of the Under-20 players

THE CONFEDERATION of African Football (CAF) has officially released Ghana’s final squad list for the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as the Black Satellites gear up to begin their campaign in Egypt.

Head coach Desmond Ofei has been overseeing final preparations in Egypt, where the team has been training and acclimatising ahead of their Group C opener against DR Congo on Friday, May 2. Mr. Ofei, who also serves as an assistant coach for the Black Stars, is aiming to lead the team to a successful tournament and ultimately qualify for the U-20 World Cup later this year.

Despite their intensive preparation, the camp has faced some logistical setbacks, with reports indicating that a few selected players have yet to join the squad at their base in Egypt. However, team officials remain optimistic that the full contingent will be present before the opening fixture.

The 26-man squad features a mix of local and foreign-based players, including talents from clubs across Europe, North America, and Ghana’s domestic leagues. Notable inclusions are Aziz Issah of Barcelona B, Andrews Adjabeng of Real Sociedad C, and George Tei Nagadzi of Vision FC.

Ghana, a four-time U-20 AFCON champion, will be hoping to make a strong impression in Egypt as they chase continental glory and a spot on the world stage.

BY Wletsu Ransford