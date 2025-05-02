Totobi Quakyi Chairs Ghana Gas Board

Kofi Totobi Quakyi

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed a new Board of Directors to the Ghana National Gas Limited Company (GNGLC), with seasoned public servant Kofi Totobi Quakyi named as the new Board Chairman.

The appointments, announced this week, mark a significant leadership shift aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening stakeholder engagement within Ghana’s gas sector.

The newly constituted Board includesJudith Adjobah Blay, who will serve as Acting CEO, alongside Emmanuel Vincent, Nasira Afrah Gyekye (MP), Charlotte Osei, Samuel Kwame Borlu, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, Baba Abdul Jamal Adama, and Blay Nyameke Armah (MP).

The appointments reflect the President’s confidence in the collective expertise and leadership capabilities of the new team to steer the company towards growth and improved service delivery.

The GNGLC expressed optimism about the board’s capacity to address operational challenges, ensure quality assurance, and foster peaceful relations with host communities.

A Business Desk Report