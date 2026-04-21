Carlos Queiroz To Arrive In Ghana For Official Unveiling

Carlos Queiroz

Newly appointed Black Stars head coach, Carlos Queiroz, is expected in Ghana this week for his official unveiling, as preparations intensify ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced Portuguese tactician, who has previously handled Egypt and Portugal, has signed a short-term four-month contract to lead Ghana into the global showpiece scheduled for the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Queiroz’s appointment follows the dismissal of Otto Addo last month after Ghana’s disappointing pre-World Cup friendlies. The Black Stars suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna before falling 2-1 to Germany in Stuttgart, results that ultimately ended Addo’s tenure.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since moved swiftly to install Queiroz as his replacement, with his arrival expected to trigger a formal unveiling ceremony attended by the media and key stakeholders.

As part of the protocol, the GFA will also formally introduce the new head coach to the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams.

Following his unveiling, Queiroz will immediately take charge of Ghana’s final phase of preparations, which includes friendly matches against Mexico and Wales on June 2.

The Black Stars head into the World Cup carrying high expectations as they compete in Group L. Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on June 17, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27.