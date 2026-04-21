Hope, Peace, Justice Drive Development – Bagbin

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has underscored the need to prioritise hope, peace and justice as the foundation for sustainable development, warning that without these pillars, progress would remain fragile and uneven.

Delivering Ghana’s statement at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul, Mr. Bagbin described hope as a measure of public confidence in governance systems that foster inclusive growth, safeguard livelihoods and create opportunities, particularly for the youth.

He stressed that peace must be understood beyond the mere absence of conflict, arguing that it should be firmly rooted in justice, equity and strong, resilient institutions capable of addressing the needs of citizens.

The Speaker noted that parliaments remain central to advancing these ideals through effective law-making, oversight and representation.

He cited Ghana’s experience in scrutinising environmental policies and social protection programmes as part of efforts to promote accountability and long-term development.

Despite Ghana’s reputation for democratic stability, Mr. Bagbin acknowledged persistent structural challenges, including widening economic inequality, high youth unemployment, weak institutional capacity, environmental degradation and evolving security threats.

He also pointed to emerging risks such as misinformation, cybersecurity vulnerabilities and unequal access to digital technologies, which continue to shape governance in the modern era.

He maintained that Parliament plays a critical role in translating national aspirations into actionable policies and enforceable laws, ensuring that development goals are not only articulated but effectively implemented.

Ongoing government interventions in education, youth empowerment and social protection, alongside judicial reforms to enhance access to justice, were cited as key steps in this direction.

Speaker Bagbin called for renewed political will and stronger collaboration among stakeholders, emphasising that building a just, peaceful and hopeful society requires sustained commitment and deliberate action to secure the future for generations to come.

By Ernest Kofi Adu