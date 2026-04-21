Injury Crisis Hits Black Stars As Key Absences Raise Defensive Concerns

Mohammed Salisu

Ghana’s national team faces a growing injury crisis ahead of the FIFA World Cup, with the expected absence of key players threatening to disrupt both attack and defence.

Historically, Ghana has endured tournament setbacks due to injuries to top players such as Stephen Appiah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Jerry Akaminko. However, the current situation is more troubling, with multiple first-team regulars now sidelined.

Midfield star Mohammed Kudus is expected to miss the tournament, dealing a major blow to Ghana’s attacking hopes.

Widely regarded as a talismanic figure, Kudus has delivered on big stages—scoring twice against Egypt at AFCON 2023 and netting a brace against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup after assisting on his debut against Portugal. Beyond his goals, his unpredictability and flair make him a constant threat that opponents struggle to contain.

Defensively, the absence of Mohammed Salisu further complicates matters. The A.S. Monaco centre-back has formed a reliable partnership with Alexander Djiku in recent years, starting together at both the 2022 World Cup and AFCON 2023. Their cohesion played a crucial role during the qualifiers, where Ghana recorded five clean sheets in six matches.

Without Salisu, Djiku may be the only defender from that successful qualifying campaign to retain his place. Inconsistency has plagued alternatives, with players like Alidu Seidu and Caleb Yirenkyi struggling to cement roles, prompting the inclusion of Marvin Senaya.

At left-back, frequent changes involving Gideon Mensah and others have yet to produce a convincing solution. For head coach Carlos Queiroz, known for building solid defensive units, the current uncertainty at the back presents a significant challenge.

By Wletsu Ransford