Rootz Sistaz Clinch Eastern Regional Title

Rootz Sistaz

Rootz Sistaz have been crowned champions of the Eastern Regional Women’s Division One League after a determined 2–1 victory over Valued Girls in the final at the Koforidua Sports Stadium.

The final lived up to expectations, drawing strong interest as both teams battled for the title and a coveted promotion spot to the Women’s Premier League.

Rootz Sistaz delivered a composed and purposeful performance, taking control of the contest early with two decisive goals.

Their attacking sharpness and structured play allowed them to dictate the tempo and create the more dangerous chances. Despite falling behind, Valued Girls responded with determination, pulling a goal back to ignite a tense finish.

With momentum shifting late in the game, Valued Girls pressed forward in search of an equalizer. However, Rootz Sistaz stood firm defensively, maintaining their discipline to see out the result.

The victory seals an impressive campaign for Rootz Sistaz, confirming their status as regional champions and earning them a place at the next level of women’s football.