Quartey Seeks New Team After Historic World Title Triumph

Abigail Quartey defeated Sangeeta Birdi to become Ghana’s 1st female world champion

Ghana’s trailblazing boxer, Abigail Quartey, has revealed she is now a free agent, opening the door for new management as she plans the next stage of her career.

The 29-year-old super bantamweight champion, who made history in November 2024, confirmed she is currently without a manager or promoter despite holding a world championship belt. In a public statement, Quartey expressed both gratitude and determination, noting that she remains fully committed to boxing and eager to achieve even greater milestones.

She called on interested professionals to partner with her, emphasising her readiness to collaborate with a team that aligns with her ambitions and vision for the sport.

Quartey etched her name into Ghana’s sporting record books after defeating British opponent, Sangeeta Birdi, to claim the Women’s International Boxing Federation (WIBF) super bantamweight title. The victory crowned her as the country’s first-ever female world boxing champion and the 11th Ghanaian to secure a world title overall.

Despite the significance of her achievement, Quartey has yet to defend her title since that landmark win. The championship bout was staged under the guidance of Box Office Sports Promotions, but the boxer now appears set on forging a new path.

Her decision signals a turning point, as she searches for a management team capable of elevating her career and ensuring her place among the sport’s elite remains firmly secured.

By Wletsu Ransford