Ahanta West Residents Go Wild Over Agenda 111 Hospital

Some residents who took part in the picketing. INSET: The Agenda 111 Hospital

Residents of the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region have called on the government to take the necessary steps to make the Agenda 111 hospital at Bokoro in the municipality fully functional.

According to the residents, they cannot fathom why the facility, which was constructed under the previous administration and commissioned before the 2025 transition of political power, remains non-operational to date.

The residents claim that because the Agenda 111 hospital is not being used, immense pressure has been placed on the few existing health facilities in the municipality.

The residents, together with members of Advocacy for Citizens’ Ghana (ACG), a non-partisan pressure group, have therefore petitioned the government to, as matter of urgency, make the facility operational.

This was after they had picketed briefly around the facility yesterday. They wore red and black T-shirts and held placards some of which read: “Ahanta West Deserves Better Hospital”, “Stop the Politics, Save Lives”, and “Healthcare Delayed is Dangerous”.

The convener of the pressure group, Stephen Malvin Cobbinah, revealed that the current administration claims that the hospital was not fully completed at the time of commissioning.

“This conflicting situation has created uncertainty, raised serious concerns, and deepened public frustration among residents of Ahanta West and surrounding communities who continue to struggle with access to quality healthcare,” he disclosed.

He then indicated that as a matter of public interest and accountability, the Health Ministry should make it clear to the people the exact level of completion of the hospital at the time it was commissioned.

“The government should also give the residents detailed breakdown of all outstanding works required to make the facility fully functional as well as a clear and time-bound roadmap for the operationalisation of the hospital,” he pointed out.

He stressed that access to healthcare is a fundamental right, and the continued closure of such a critical facility poses a serious risk to the well-being of the people.

“The citizens of Ahanta West deserve transparency, honesty, and swift action on this matter. We remain committed to constructive engagement and peaceful civic action in the interest of development and accountability,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Communication Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahanta West Constituency has expressed deep concern about recent public commentaries made concerning the facility.

The directorate claims that the Chief of Lower Dixcove in the area, Nana Akwasi Agyemang IX, is on record to have said that “Equipping Bokoro Hospital will cost more than the building that was constructed. So the NPP should have done it in phases, equipping it at each phase.”

The Constituency Communication Directorate, in a statement, quizzed, “How did Nana Akwasi Agyemang IX arrive at the claim that equipping the Bokoro Agenda 111 Hospital will cost more than the construction of the building itself?”

From Emmanuel Opoku, Bokoro