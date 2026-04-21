Mahama Cuts Sod For Bimbilla, Kukuo 24-Hour Economy Markets

Scenes during the sod cutting for the construction of24-Hour Economy Markets at Bimbilla and Kukuo

President John Dramani Mahama, has cut sod for the construction of 24‑Hour Economy Markets at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality and Kukuo in Tamale, both in the Northern Region.

The 24‑Hour Economy Market project is part of the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) campaign promise to Ghanaians, to be established across all 261 districts.

The project aims to stimulate round‑the‑clock economic activity, strengthen local commerce, and deepen links between agricultural production and market access.

Each market will include a police post, fire post, clinic, environmental office, pharmacy, information centre, parcel office, 100 lockable shops, 10 warehouses, a lorry terminal, butcher shop, women’s bank, shopping mall, salon, restaurant, crèches and other facilities.

Addressing the gathering, President Mahama said the markets remain central to economic life, serving as hubs for trade and the circulation of money.

He indicated that farming without access to markets undermines the economic value of production, and stressed the need to connect farms, markets and households.

According to him, the Nanumba North Municipality is a strong agricultural base for yam, maize, beans and groundnut production, and that the market will reduce post‑harvest losses, stabilise prices during peak seasons, and improve farmers’ incomes through expanded processing and distribution opportunities.

“This market will improve economic activities and will be the linkage between our households and the farm,” he said.

Mr. Mahama stated that the project will create job opportunities for youth in the North and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

He urged the contractors of the 24‑Hour Economy Market projects to deliver good quality work.

President Mahama also visited the Bimbilla E.P. College of Education to inspect construction of a three‑storey, 300‑bed hostel for students as well as phase one of the Tamale 3rd Ring Road under the ‘Big Push’.

The Regent of Nanung Traditional Area, Nyelinbolgu Naa Dasana Yakubu Andani, said the 24-Hour Economy initiative offers great promise for the youth, farmers, and traders by creating jobs, stimulating enterprise, and improving livelihoods.

He assured the President that the Nanung Traditional Area remain fully committed to partnering with government to ensure peace, stability, and development in the area as well as offer the support necessary to ensure that every project initiated in Nanung succeeds and endures for generations.

FROM Eric Kombat