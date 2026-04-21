Abronye Flown Abroad

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, is indisposed and has been flown out of the country for medical attention.

“We wish to inform the general public that the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has been flown out of the country for further medical treatment following a deterioration in his health condition,” a release sighted on social media stated.

It will be recalled that last Monday, Mr. Baffoe was arrested by the police on grounds of allegedly describing an Adenta Circuit Court judge as a “political judge”. During his time in police custody, Mr. Baffoe reportedly requested access to his doctors at approximately 5:00 p.m. the same day; however, this request was reportedly denied.

Subsequently, after his release from police custody, his health condition worsened significantly, necessitating urgent medical attention outside the country.

Mr. Baffoe was accompanied by his wife, Lawyer Portia Acheampong, and Dr. (Mrs.) Edwina Baffoe James, who are overseeing his care during this critical period.

The headlining politician has been in and out of police detention over assortment of political remarks. He hosts a political TV show dubbed ‘The Evidence.’